WATERTOWN — Multi-platinum country musician Brantley Gilbert will perform in August as part of the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Summer Concert Series presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization, Carthage Area Hospital and Watertown Savings Bank.
The outdoor concert is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Watertown fairgrounds.
Mr. Gilbert, a native of Georgia, has had several No. 1 hit songs on the country charts, including, “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party” and “Bottoms Up.” He collaborated with Lindsay Ell on “What Happens In A Small Town,” which also hit No. 1.
Earlier this year, Mr. Gilbert, in a collaboration with Jason Aldean, released the single, “Rolex on a Redneck.” Mr. Gilbert’s most recent album is 2019’s “Fire and Brimstone.”
Tickets for his Watertown concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Proceeds from DPAO’s annual concert series provide programs and services to the 500-plus families it serves with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
On July 23, the series will present ZZ Top at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, in a 7 p.m. show rescheduled from last year.
The summer series has also booked Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot for a 7 p.m. July 16 concert at the Watertown High School auditorium.
For more information, go to dpao.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.