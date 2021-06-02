OSWEGO COUNTY – Here is a rundown of this summer’s farmers markets, field days, etc. around the county as presently scheduled. Most of the following information is according to that municipality’s clerk.
Village of Mexico: “We’re doing a village-townwide garage sale on the weekend of Fathers’ Day, which is June 19 and 20. I think Saturday is the biggest day.” No farmers markets.
From the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department’s facebook page:
“It is with our deepest regrets to announce that the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department Inc. has decided not to hold the 2021 Field Days. We feel that it is for the best interest of the community for safety purposes to postpone until 2022. A lot of time gets put in each year by each member that we just don’t see it being feasible to add all COVID-19 safety guidelines causing even more work. We do not like cancelling Field Days knowing it is a large event for the community. We will still be sending out our annual raffle that we hold during Field Days, please check your mail for that in the time to come. Please respect our decision going forward as we feel it is the safest move for both us and the community, there just isn’t enough guidance from the state as everything is constantly changing. We plan on holding Field Days in 2022 and hope to see you there, and hope to come back even stronger than years past. We are looking into options of other fundraisers and community events later in the summer.
“Any questions about Chicken BBQs and a parade, call the fire station and leave a message. 315-963-7494.”
City of Oswego: “The farmers market is scheduled, I see June 3 is going to be their first day.” The markets will be Thursdays 4:15-7:45 p.m. “They will go until Oct. 7.”
Fulton: “Yes (there will be farmers markets). “Farmers market starts on Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m.-noon.” Coupons will be available for seniors by the end of May. Call the Office of the Aging at 315-349-3484 to check on availability.
Village of Pulaski: “They are doing the farmers markets starting Friday, June 18 at 3 p.m. As far as the Field Days, we are not sure of that yet. The last couple years we have not had them. As far as this year, we haven’t really come across that yet.” Masons’ Club chicken barbecues are held on Saturdays beginning at 11 a.m. The Lions’ Club hold their chicken barbecues on Fridays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Village of Central Square: “We’re not having a farmers market, but we are letting peddlers set up tables in a park here, but it’s not on a specific day. It’ll be whatever day they choose.” They haven’t had farmers’ markets in a couple years. “No field days. We do have concerts in the park. It starts July 7. It’s every week on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at Goettel Community Park on Route 11.” It will run for seven weeks.
Village of Phoenix: No farmers market.
