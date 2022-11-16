Couple goals: Beyonce, Jay-Z tied for most Grammy nods

Bow down. Spouses Beyonce and Jay-Z are officially the queen and king of the Grammy Awards.
On Tuesday, the “Renaissance” artist received nine nominations and the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker received five for the 65th Grammy Awards — bringing each of their career totals to a record-breaking 88 nominations. Mr. and Mrs. Carter are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time.
Jay-Z previously held the title of most Grammy-nominated artist, with 83 nominations. Beyonce’s tally includes her early work as a member of girl group Destiny’s Child.
Beyonce also has the most nominations heading into the February ceremony, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece.
Queen Bey is currently nominated for record of the year (“Break My Soul”), song of the year (“Break My Soul”) and album of the year (“Renaissance”), as well as dance/electronic recording (“Break My Soul”), dance/electronic music album (“Renaissance”), R&B performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), traditional R&B performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), R&B song (“Cuff It”) and song written for visual media (“Be Alive” from “King Richard”).
Credited as a songwriter on “Renaissance,” Jay-Z is nominated alongside Beyonce for album of the year and song of the year. His work on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” is also up for song of the year, rap song and rap performance.
In 2021, Beyonce set a new record for the most Grammys ever won by a female artist with 28 awards. If she wins four or more of the nine prizes she is up for at next year’s awards, she will break the all-time record of 31 held by the late conductor Georg Solti.
Beyonce’s latest Grammys achievement comes several months after she released her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” which has drawn rave reviews from critics and fans. At a Los Angeles auction last month, it was revealed that the singer will embark on a Renaissance world tour, the dates for which have yet to be announced.
The 65th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Record of the year
“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
Song of the year
“ABCDEFU,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (Gayle)
“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé)
“Easy On Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin (Adele)
“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt)
Best pop solo performance
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat
“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best pop vocal album
“Voyage,” ABBA
“30,” Adele
“Music Of The Spheres,” Coldplay
“Special,” Lizzo
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Best rap performance
“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
“Vegas,” Doja Cat
“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
Best melodic rap performance
“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live),” Latto
Best rap song
“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams (Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug)
“Wait For U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi (Future feat. Drake and Tems)
Best rap album
“God Did,” DJ Khaled
“I Never Liked You,” Future
“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow
“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T
Best comedy album
“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle
“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan
“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow
“Sorry,” Louis C.K.
“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt
Best R&B performance
“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé
“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Over,” Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B song
“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas (Mary J. Blige)
“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton)
Best R&B album
“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige
“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown
“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper
“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye
“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton
Best music video
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“Yet to Come,” BTS
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift
Best alternative music album
“We,” Arcade Fire
“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,” Big Thief
“Fossora,” Björk
“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg
“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs
