Couple goals: Beyonce, Jay-Z tied for most Grammy nods

Supercouple Jay-Z and Beyonce are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time. Each has a record-breaking 88 nominations. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney/TNS

Bow down. Spouses Beyonce and Jay-Z are officially the queen and king of the Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday, the “Renaissance” artist received nine nominations and the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker received five for the 65th Grammy Awards — bringing each of their career totals to a record-breaking 88 nominations. Mr. and Mrs. Carter are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time.

