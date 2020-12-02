PALERMO — This year’s Christmas in Palermo is a little different. It will feature a drive-thru experience starting at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the upper parking lot of the Palermo United Methodist Church, 11 County Route 35, Fulton.
The “Grinch” will welcome people with a sign that says “COVID Can’t Stop Christmas in Palermo.” Participants can view different stations among many light displays on the way through. One where the children will find Santa waving to them and Santa’s elves will pass out a small gift to all the children. A mail box will be located near Santa so children can mail him letters.
The drive-thru stations are free but homemade Christmas cookies made on location will be sold for $8 a dozen. The Cookie Monster will hand people their purchase. Trail Life Boy Scouts and American Heritage Girl Scouting programs will offer free hot cocoa kits and pre-packaged s’mores handed out by Frosty the Snowman by the bonfire.
The elves at Santa’s Workshop will hand out a “craft kit in a bag.” A virtual lesson will be shared after the event to help the kids do their craft. The Community Christmas Tree located toward the front of the church yard will be lighted to bring light to the community in these uncertain times.
Along the drive-thru there will be a station with a collection box. In the spirit of Christmas, they invite people to bring canned or boxed food for the Christmas boxes and/or a toy or gift for a child to support the Angel Tree Mission. Specific items needed will be posted on the church website and Facebook page.
The last thing people will see is a manger depicting the real meaning of Christmas. But, the fun doesn’t end there. There will be a virtual time later that night to show the children how to complete their take home craft by one of the youth directors. They will also have a children’s story time with the pastor, and a fireside chat. People will get a chance to meet members of the church and the leaders of the many programs that they offer to the community.
The basket auction will continue this year, but will be online to bid. They can be viewed during the drive-thru. The link for the video and basket auction will be posted on their Facebook page and website at https://pumc-f.faithlifesites.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.