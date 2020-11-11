FULTON — CNY Arts Center is launching the second in a series of indoor arts and craft vendor shows at the Community Arts Center located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, the center will host 30 vendors showcasing original handmade art and goods, alongside independent direct sale entrepreneurs in partnership with 316 Creative Living and Focused Fiscal Force.
The new kitchen will again be open to the public for lunch and snacks along with classic cookies from Arty’s Cookie Jar.
“We are so happy to continue this series in support of local artists and crafters,” said Nancy Fox, executive director, “and encourage the public to kick off the coming Shop Local season by shopping this collection of artists. Entrepreneurial opportunities are an important part of our mission and we are committed to strengthening the future for these artists in pursuit of their craft.
“Once again we are carefully planning for a limited number of vendors and assigning volunteers to monitor traffic flow throughout the building, paying close attention to Health department guidelines for a safe event, and limiting the risk of exposure with strict attention to a clean and safe environment. Volunteers will walk through and clean surfaces every hour as well as assist visitors in following a one-way path through the building to maintain social distancing.
“Our commitment to providing opportunities for artists and the community to come together in a safe environment,” Fox continued, “means we will make every effort to provide a healthy, safe, and fun shopping experience for everyone.”
The final indoor craft show for 2020 will be held Saturday, Dec. 12. Vendors interested in participating should contact Mary Simmons at Msim621@gmail.com. For more information visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
