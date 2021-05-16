OSWEGO — The Oswego Lions Club will host the eighth annual River’s Edge “Handmade” Craft Show on Sunday, June 13. The event will take place where the Oswego River and Lake Ontario meet. Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are looking for vendors that do “handmade crafts” for the show.
The show will take place at Breitbeck Park, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Take in the crafts, entertainment, the food, and the sites of Oswego.
Anyone interested in being a craft vendor or would like to be a major sponsor for the event or if looking for more information contact Chris Pelton at 315-529-6414 or Becky O’Kane at 343-3997 or go to the Facebook page at Oswego Lions River’s Edge Craft Show.
