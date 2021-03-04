POTSDAM — Acclaimed concert pianist and music professor Ning An will perform a virtual recital at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music at 4 p.m. Friday.
The performance is free, with the Zoom wdt.me/Uekm37.
An, who serves as the artist-teacher on the piano faculty of California State University, Fullerton, will also work with Crane piano students during a virtual masterclass, in addition to the solo recital, in which he will perform Frédéric Chopin’s “Études,” “Ballade No. 3” and “Scherzo No. 3,” along with Maurice Ravel’s “Sonatine” and Olivier Messiaen’s “Vingt regards sur l’enfant-Jésus.”
“Mr. An is such an accomplished pianist and it would be wonderful if some of the Potsdam community can also join us,” said Young Ah-Tak, associate professor of piano and piano area coordinator for Crane.
Heralded by the New York Concert Review as a rare musician who “combines a flawless technique and mastery of the instrument with an expressive power that is fueled by profound and insightful understanding,” An was just 16 when he made his orchestral debut with the Cleveland Orchestra.
A frequent guest lecturer, he has been a featured soloist with orchestras that include the London Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Stuttgart Philharmonic, Tivoli Symphony Orchestra, the Belgian National Orchestra, the Flemish Radio Symphony and many more.
