Crane opens spring semester with Faculty Showcase

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will host a faculty showcase concert on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m., in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater. The concert will also stream live at www.potsdam.edu/cranelive. SUNY Potsdam photo

POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will officially open the Spring 2023 semester with the annual Faculty Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater.

The performance will highlight members of Crane’s illustrious faculty of scholars and artists. The evening will include 21st century works from an excitingly diverse array of composers including Paquito d’Rivera, Gabriela Lena Frank, Ryo Noda, Amanda Harberg and Steven Verhelst, as well as favorites by Fritz Kreisler, Edvard Grieg and Franz Schubert.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.