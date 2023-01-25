POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will officially open the Spring 2023 semester with the annual Faculty Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater.
The performance will highlight members of Crane’s illustrious faculty of scholars and artists. The evening will include 21st century works from an excitingly diverse array of composers including Paquito d’Rivera, Gabriela Lena Frank, Ryo Noda, Amanda Harberg and Steven Verhelst, as well as favorites by Fritz Kreisler, Edvard Grieg and Franz Schubert.
Brass faculty: Brianne Borden (trumpet), Charles Guy (tuba), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Luke Spence (trumpet)
Woodwind faculty: Casey Grev (saxophone), Anna Hendrickson (oboe), Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet) and Carol Lowe (bassoon)
String faculty: Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin), Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello), Shelly Tramposh (viola) and Timothy Yip (violin)
Pianists: Keilor Kastella, Julie Miller, Young-Ah Tak and Brock Tjosvold
This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.
This performance will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the concert time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.
