OSWEGO - On Nov. 20 Oswego City Games presents the Crazy Tree Contest. Decorate a tree in a holiday theme or make them crazy for a chance to win prizes. A tree must be displayed outside or on a porch to be judged. Judging will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
For any questions call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451. Register at www.oswegocitygames.com. City of Oswego residents only. Businesses encouraged to participate.
