CANTON — If the creative resurgence of Christian R. Parker can be measured in terms of song downloads, things are definitely looking up.
Six months ago, he released an album of new material, “Every Passing Mile,” distributed by The Orchard, a leading independent music distributor and part of Sony Music. On the digital music service Spotify, some of his songs have ranged from 60,000 to 100,000 streams, the songs are on hundreds of playlists, including editorial playlists created by Spotify staff and the album has received national reviews.
“The biggest results have been my music platform, my followers and all the streaming,” Mr. Parker said. “I’ve gained probably 10 times the exposure within this period of time.”
But he said the best rewards for him aren’t related to downloads or streams. He said he receives messages from people unknown to him thanking him for his music and videos, with a few saying things like, “Thanks, I needed this.”
“Those messages are probably the ones that resonate the most and make me know that I did the right thing,” he said.
On Friday, “Best Kept Secret,” an album of 11 tunes Mr. Parker wrote two decades ago, was released. It’s also being distributed by The Orchard.
“You always want a longer span between albums and releases,” he said. “But in today’s world, it’s difficult. It just seems the machine wants to keep being fed, especially the streaming platforms. You’ve got to keep the wheels turning. That’s why I did ‘Every Passing Mile’ first. It was truly my brand new record, where I’m in my life now.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Parker (“Moe”) is working on a Byrds tribute album, “Chime and Twang,” and his band The Waydown Wailers are putting the final touches on a fourth album, “Miles of Roads.” He’s also working on remastering and remixing other albums he’s previously released. All of his albums are recorded and engineered at SubCat Records in Syracuse.
Mr. Parker said some acquaintances have asked him what is powering him to put out these old and new tunes. His response could be the lyrics of a country song.
“And I’m like, ‘I’m just staying after it.’ All I’m doing is just not making it not OK no to do it. Keep pushing ahead.”
Mr. Parker, who grew up in Canton, made a musical name for himself in local circles long before becoming a member of the Waydown Wailers. At the age of 17 — 36 years ago — he released his first album. In 1990, Mr. Parker released his second album of songs, collaborating with Peter Pendras, a guitar player with the RCA Records country band Wild Choir. Mr. Parker’s other collaborations and albums include 2007’s “Now and Then” with local musician Barb Heller.
“an urgency”
Mr. Parker had been quiet on the songwriting and composing front for the past several years. But the pandemic sparked a creative outburst that not only resulted in the new “Every Passing Mile,” and a revisit of the tunes on “Best Kept Secret.”
The Waydown Wailers, in which Mr. Parker plays guitar, are known for their edgy, gritty music with a sound called everything from blues and “swamp rock” to Americana. Mr. Parker’s music is more smooth with acoustic and “chiming” electric guitars paired with pensive lyrics and catchy hooks. His music has echoes of ELO, Crowded House, Badfinger and the Beatles.
The tunes on “Best Kept Secret” were mostly written in 2001, a dark time for the U.S. following the attacks on 9-11.
“We were in kind of a difficult period, and I think you can hear an urgency in the sound,” Mr. Parker said.
The album’s first track is “Weight of the World.” It was inspired by Mr. Parker’s daughter, age 9 at the time he wrote it in 2001.
In the inner notes of the “Best Kept Secret” album, Mr. Parker offers more insight into its origins:
“September 11th, 2001 was a sunny, calm Tuesday morning. I was planning on writing songs for my first studio album in nearly 10 years. Inspiration came quickly after the Twin Towers fell and the world was faced with uncertainty, confusion, and reflection on what is truly important in life. Our lives changed on that fateful day, never to look the same again. Written on a napkin was this phrase, ‘Best Kept Secret,’ which would be the title of a prolific set of melodies and songs.”
On June 24, the video from the album’s song, “Diamond Sailor” had a world premiere on Music News, a major publication in the U.K. Canton native Morgan D. Elliott of Ridge 44 Productions created a dreamy animation creation of the story of the “Diamond Sailor” while Mr. Parker’s music has a late-Beatles vibe.
“It’s Morgan’s creation,” Mr. Parker said of the video. “I tell him what the song’s about and he comes up with his own translation of it. I was really happy with what he did. It’s different.”
The theme of the song and video is a boy whose future is wide open but who struggles to define himself in a difficult world.
Potsdam native Phil Hurley, who now lives in Austin, Texas, played slide guitar on the tune and added vocal harmony. Mike Scriminger, drummer for the Waydown Wailers, plays drums on the track.
In the end, “Diamond Sailor” unearths a red guitar, which becomes an instrument of pleasure and personal expression — something Mr. Parker can definitely relate to with his recent successes.
