Creative writing for kids returns to CNY Arts Center

FULTON - Author GB MacRae will present another creative writing workshop for kids ages seven to 11 at CNY Arts Center. The class will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The last creative writing workshop for kids was led by kids, high school student authors Leanna Rockwood and Milo Austin, under the supervision of author GB MacRae.
Both students have worked with GB MacRae to edit their personal writings and expand their literary skills on Saturdays during Inkwell, an open writing group for all ages. This workshop is being offered to encourage other young writers to expand their interests in writing.
No experience is needed for the workshop. Young writers are invited to bring their favorite pen/pencil and notebook, but paper and pencils will also be available. During the workshop kids will talk about writing, do some writing games, and write a story.
There is a small fee for this class but payment will be taken at the workshop. Call the center to reserve a spot.
CNY Arts Center is a multi-arts center where writing arts is just one of the many art mediums, which offers all arts for all ages. The community center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
