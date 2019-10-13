OSWEGO - Area residents can celebrate the creepiest of holidays with a new event in Oswego set for Oct. 24-26.
Mayor William Barlow Jr. said “Creepy Crawl” will be Halloween-themed walk along the city’s West Linear river walk from behind the Pontiac Terrace Apartment building to the Utica Street Bridge. It will feature live Halloween characters, props, decorations, bounce houses, food, drinks and live entertainment.
It is free and open to all ages.
“Providing more free activities is a critical component to improving the quality of life in the city of Oswego,” Barlow said. “Our new ‘Creepy Crawl’ along the river walk gives Oswego families an accessible event to look forward to and introduces a new celebration to the city. Much like our popular Christmas tree lighting celebration, I believe this event will be a popular hit for Oswego residents of all ages.”
During the “Creepy Crawl” event, the city will lift the open container ordinance in the area with Canale’s Restaurant providing food, drink and alcohol sales. The event will be appropriate for all ages and will run from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday night entertainment will include live music from “Swamp Drivers,” a band with homemade musical instruments playing party rock music.
