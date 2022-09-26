OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will host the third annual Creepy Crawl Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the train tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
The event will feature a Halloween themed walk through the tunnel lined with live Halloween characters, props, decorations, food and drinks. Live entertainment will feature local band “Headfirst: on Thursday the 27th, “Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC” on Friday the 28th, and “Dunes and the Del-Tunes” on Saturday. The three-day event, from Oct. 27-29, will be free to the public and appropriate for all ages.
