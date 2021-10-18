“Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail” Halloween event

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the city of Oswego will celebrate Halloween weekend with the second “Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail” event along the west linear river walk on the Oswego River. The event features a Halloween themed haunted walk lined with live Halloween characters and decorations. The event also will feature a rock climb, mechanical bull, face painting, a roaming t-rex, food vendors, beer and wine garden provided by Canale’s Restaurant and live music each night. The three-day event, from Thursday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 30 is free to the public and appropriate for all ages.
“The first Creepy Crawl was a great success so we’re going to make an even larger event that caters to people of all ages,” said Mayor Barlow. “We continue to create new, and expand existing, events to give Oswego families more fun activities to do throughout the year and events to attend and have fun. I encourage families to check out the Creepy Crawl during Halloween weekend and support our downtown, small businesses while doing so,” Barlow said.
Schedule Of Events
Thursday, Oct. 28
6-9:30 p.m. – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open
6:30-9 p.m. – Live music featuring The Swooners
6-9:30 p.m. – Food, beer and wine garden open
6-9:30 p.m. – Rock climbing, mechanical bull, face painting, roaming zombies, t-rex
Friday, Oct. 29
6-10 p.m. – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open
7-10 p.m. – Live music featuring Silver Arrow Band
6-10 p.m. – Food, beer and wine garden open
6-10 p.m. – Rock climbing, mechanical bull, face painting, roaming zombies, t-rex
Saturday, Oct. 30
6-10 p.m. – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open
7-10 p.m. – Live music featuring Jess Novak Band
6-10 p.m. – Food, beer and wine garden open
6-10 p.m. – Rock climbing, mechanical bull, face painting, roaming zombies, t-rex
The “Creepy Crawl” event first started in 2019 but was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The open container ordinance will be lifted in the event area for the duration of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.