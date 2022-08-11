CLAYTON — A.J. Croce, who performs at the Clayton Opera House on Thursday, has recorded 10 studio albums reflecting his love of music and adeptness in a variety of genres — blues, soul, pop, jazz, and rock ’n roll.
The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is a virtuosic piano player and has landed 20 singles on a variety of top 20 charts — from blues to jazz. He’s played with artists ranging from Willy Nelson to the Neville Brothers.
But only until recently, there was some music he wouldn’t touch: the tunes of his father, Jim Croce. He’ll perform some of those songs Thursday to a sold-out opera house audience as part of his “Croce Plays Croce” tour.
Jim Croce died in a September, 1973 plane crash in Louisiana when A.J. was a few months shy of turning 2. His dad died at age of 30.
In 18 months, Jim Croce went from an opening act to a headliner. He had released two hit albums with a third, “I Got A Name,” due to come out later that fateful September.
A.J., (Adrian James) 51, who started playing piano at a young age, had purposely avoided performing his father’s music. Part of the reason was to establish his own identity as a musician.
Jim Croce’s hits include “Operator,” “Time In A Bottle,” “Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” “New York’s Not My Home,” “I’ll Have To Say I Love You in a Song,” “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” and “Workin’ at the Car Wash Blues.”
Jim Croce was born in south Philadelphia in 1943. He grew up listening to a variety of music — from Enrico Caruso to Fats Waller. In 1966, he married singer Ingrid Jacobson.
“I worked behind the scenes on my dad’s music even though I wouldn’t play it live for most of my career or talk about him in interviews very much,” Mr. Croce said last week in a phone interview from his home in Nashville. “It was pretty much off limits, which probably hurt my career in some ways. But I just didn’t feel like there was integrity in doing his stuff at that point. I had to do my own things and make my own mistakes and learn from the good, the bad and the ugly of doing this.”
He added, “I was fortunate to have stuff that got played on the radio and the opportunity to play with my heroes — some of them at least. Having worked his catalog behind the scenes as a publisher for many years, I felt there was a real opportunity to share the music in a live setting. Even though he toured for 18 months, that was a very short period of time. His career was 18 months, really. All those things were recorded in two years. It’s kind of amazing.”
About 20 years ago, A.J. was transferring some music on his father’s tapes to digital for archiving. Many were obscure songs from the 1920s’ and 1930s’ from artists like Mr. Waller, Bessie Smith and Pink Anderson.
Coincidentally, many of the songs were on A.J’s first demo, made earlier, for Columbia Records and tunes he had been playing since he was a kid.
“All of these songs I had played since I was a teenager,” Mr. Croce said last week in a phone interview from his home in Nashville. “I felt a connection. And it wasn’t just because some of that stuff was in his record collection. But it really resonated with me. It sort of gave me the chills because as each song came up, and I didn’t know what was coming up next, it was another song I had performed live or maybe even recorded.”
A.J said he’s been asked since he was 15 or 16 to record his dad’s music. “I still don’t know if there’s a reason to do that,” he said.
But performing the songs live brings a different insight.
“To be able to interpret it and share it, and to share the music that connects us, as well as my music, it just felt like there was something sincere about it,” Mr. Croce said. “And, it’s a really fun show to do. I have a lot I can change on any given evening, whether it’s his songs — which there are only so many of — or mine, which there’s more of, or one of the songs that connect us, which there are thousands of. That can make the show feel alive and not like we’re a cover band by any means.”
Mr. Croce, who grew up playing jazz, rhythm and blues, soul and rock ’n roll, said improvisation is an important element in his music.
“That goes for the concerts as well,” he said. “I like to have fun with what I’m doing and play things differently.”
Mr. Croce was asked why he thinks his father’s music still resonates.
“There’s an honesty to it,” he said. “He had a sense of humor that still resonates in a lot of the songs, and he made heroes out of everyday people and people can relate to that. There’s a timeless nature to it. He drew from the best. His influences were the character songs.”
He added that nostalgia also plays a role.
“But not for young people,” Mr. Croce said. “Not for people watching things like ‘X-Men’ or ‘Hangover’ and any of those movies that I’ve licensed songs for. They’re hearing it for the first time.” Mr. Croce’s latest album, released last year, is “By Request” — 12 personally curated covers that traverse decades and genres. The covers range from Sam Cooke and Allen Toussaint to The Beach Boys and The Faces. It was the first album he released since losing his wife, Marlo Croce, to a sudden heart ailment in 2018. It was also the first album by Mr. Croce to feature his full touring band: Gary Mallaber on drums (Van Morrison, Steve Miller band); David Barard on bass (Allen Toussaint, Dr. John), and his previous guitarist Garrett Stoner.
Around the age of 4, A.J. living in California at the time, went blind due to physical abuse from his mother’s then-boyfriend. He was hospitalized for half a year and was totally blind in both eyes for six years. It was during this time that he started playing piano, inspired by blind pianists like Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder.
“I got paid for something when I was 12, and was encouraged by that to keep on playing,” he said.
full house — again
Thursday’s sell-out concert is more welcome news for the Clayton Opera House, which is rebounding from two tough pandemic years.
“Although 2020 and 2021 were challenging years with not knowing when we were going to be allowed to open our doors again, we were able to sustain our operations and open our doors again due to receiving the Paycheck Protection Program, several grants and the generosity of our patrons and sponsors,” said opera house executive director Julie R. Garnsey. “We are so very grateful to our supporters for sticking with us through the shutdown and all of the uncertainty of when we would be allowed to return to full capacity.”
It has been literally full capacity several times this year.
“We’ve had several sell-outs and many more near capacity performances this year, and our audience members have been very pleased with our selection of performers,” Mrs. Garnsey said. “We’re looking forward to the rest of the season and are planning our 2023 season now, as well.”
