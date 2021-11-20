CROGHAN — The village will be filled with holiday cheer Thanksgiving weekend.
“The goal is to bring people into town, help support our local small businesses and organizations, and spread Christmas cheer,” said Travis Proulx, owner of Basselin House.
There will be a Christmas parade in the village Saturday, and Santa will be visiting the next day.
The “small and fun” parade will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Croghan Recreation Park. Participants will travel down Convent Street, follow Main Street and end at the American Legion. To be in the parade, contact Becky Knight via Facebook at facebook.com/becky.m.knight, or call or text 315-771-5456.
Many local businesses will be participating in Maple & Mistletoe in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Basselin House from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 28, to pose with children or those young at heart for holiday pictures.
This free event is to benefit the Croghan Food Pantry. A donation of a personal hygiene or cleaning product for the food pantry will be accepted that day. No appointment is necessary. There also will be a bake sale to benefit the food pantry.
Donations may also be dropped off on the Basselin House porch during the week prior to Santa’s visit.
Participating businesses include:
— Good Ol’ Wishy’s: Open at 10 a.m., offering maple milkshakes, ice cream cones and hot cocoa
— Good Ol’ Spokes: Specials; hosting vendors Sterling Roots, Hand Crafted by Zane Buckingham and Andrea Lee Pottery.
— Kylie Schell Photography: Mini sessions next to Croghan Meat Market
— All Things Beautiful Bed & Breakfast
— The Railway Historical Society of Northern New York: Croghan Train Depot $5 meal-deal fundraiser; pictures with the Christmas Donkey for a $5 donation
— Croghan Fire Department: Petting zoo
— Croghan Free Library: Outdoor holiday movies starting at noon
— St. Stephen’s Church: Fried dough, chili, macaroni and cheese, and clam chowder for purchase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.