Cruisin’ the Campus returns with community offerings

OSWEGO - Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the community, SUNY Oswego is modifying activities related to its Cruisin’ the Campus schedule through Jan. 22.
While the surge has canceled some planned indoor activities, a wide range of events at Rice Creek Field Station and among Laker athletic teams will still welcome visitors.
The Rice Creek Field Station and its adjacent Fallbrook trails invite nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for some fresh air for hikes between dawn and dusk every day. For those interested in guided walks, a First Day Hike will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1, as well as Rice Creek Ramble nature hikes on Jan. 8 and 15, all starting at 11 a.m. with optional use of snowshoes depending on weather.
In addition, the Rice Creek building will be open on the following days and times between Jan 3. to Jan. 21:
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and;
9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays
Bird-watching sessions through the gallery windows will take place from:
Jan. 1, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., and;
Jan. 4, 11 and 18, 9-10 a.m.
For more information on these and other activities, visit the Rice Creek website, oswego.edu/rice-creek.
Lakers in action
Laker athletic teams will offer indoor entertainment throughout January, starting with the Pathfinder Bank Oswego Men’s Hockey Classic on Jan. 1 and 2 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall. Canton and Skidmore tangle at 3 p.m. followed by Oswego taking on Augsburg at 7 p.m. The consolation and championship games will take place at 3 and 7 p.m., respectively on Jan. 2.
Additional men’s hockey games will take place at 7 p.m. on:
Jan. 14 vs. Buffalo State
Jan. 21 vs. Potsdam
Jan. 22 vs. Plattsburgh in the annual WhiteOut game
Visit tickets.oswego.edu to purchase tickets.
A series of women’s hockey games -- which are free thanks to sponsorship by Oswego Health -- will take place at 3 p.m. on the following dates:
Jan. 9 vs. Utica
Jan. 14 vs. Plattsburgh
Jan. 15 vs. Cortland
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action in Laker Hall’s Max Ziel Gymnasium. On Jan. 3, the women will tip vs. Alfred at noon with the men vying with St. Lawrence at 4 p.m., then both teams will play Geneseo at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Jan. 18. Tickets are available at tickets.oswego.edu.
The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host Buffalo State at 1 p.m. in Laker Pool.
Consistent with college protocols, participants are required to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask/face covering at all indoor activities. Read more about SUNY Oswego’s Indoor Spectator Policy at oswego.edu/oswego-forward.
Children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian at all times for the duration of the program.
Due to an initiative to save energy during winter break, some facilities might have lower temperatures than usual, so visitors should plan and dress accordingly.
In addition, due to the COVID surge, the campus will not be accepting requests for outside groups to use campus facilities until further notice. For more information on daily happenings on campus, visit the SUNY Oswego Events Calendar, calendar.oswego.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.