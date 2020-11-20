ALBANY — Love him or hate him, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings this spring were must-see news.
And now, New York’s governor has won an International Emmy award for his performances. The Academy credited Cuomo for turning news about an invisible pandemic into made-for-TV drama.
“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said International Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”
The governor acknowledged the award in a Friday afternoon conference call with reporters. He said he’s already taped his acceptance speech for the virtual ceremony, to be held at 11 a.m. Monday and streamed on the International Emmy’s webpage.
“It’s flattering,” Cuomo said. “I accept it on behalf of the people of the state of New York.”
The Academy lauded the governor for “his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”
The daily briefings began March 2 and ended June 19. They often featured the use of PowerPoint presentations and other imagery to communicate the raw numbers or overall themes.
The Academy noted that roughly 60 million people tuned into Cuomo’s briefings, which were streamed on social media platforms and broadcast by TV news networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.