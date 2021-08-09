CANTON — Along the village’s Main Street this weekend, heroes will parade.
Themed “Dairy Farmers are Heroes,” the St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival is back after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. The two-day event begins with a vendor fair at 3 p.m. Friday following the farmers’ market on the village green.
Crafts, food, games and music will run through the evening, culminating in an 8 p.m. block dance and performance by Steelin’ Country.
A Big Wheels Race is slated for 6 p.m. for kids ages 4, 5 and 6 weighing no more than 65 pounds. The race entry fee is $1, and Big Wheels tricycles will be provided. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the green, but families are encouraged to register in advance.
Race registration forms are available at various village businesses and offices: the Chamber office, 1 Main St., Suite 101; Coakley Home and Hardware, 2535 Route 68; Community Bank, 80 Main St.; Kinney Drugs in Canton and Potsdam; SeaComm Federal Credit Union, 101 E. Main St.; and the town and village clerk offices in the municipal building, 60 Main St.
Activities resume Saturday with vendors on the green at 10 a.m. and a parade starting at 1 p.m. on Court Street.
Non-commercial parade floats may be entered to win one of three cash prizes. One commercial float will receive a traveling trophy, to be displayed in the winning business’ space until next summer’s parade. Additional superlatives will be awarded.
