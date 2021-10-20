Daniel Emmons of Oswego named to cast and crew for SUNY Potsdam Production of ‘Ready Steady Yeti Go’

POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance is set to present its fall mainstage production of “Ready Steady Yeti Go” by David Jacobi, featuring students in the cast and crew.
The ensemble cast and crew for the production includes Daniel Emmons of Oswego, who is the soundboard operator.
The satirical comedy will be presented in the Black Box Theater in the College’s Performing Arts Center. “Ready Steady Yeti Go” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 23, with a matinee show on at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for senior citizens, SUNY Potsdam students, and children under 18. Tickets are available through the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the Performing Arts Center lobby, or by calling (315) 267-2277 or visiting www.cpspotsdam.org.
All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering the Black Box Theater and will be asked to wear face coverings throughout the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.