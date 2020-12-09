A Finnish horse is among the new characters residing in the comic pages of the Johnson Newspaper Corp.
In October, Johnson Newspaper Corp., which publishes the Watertown Daily Times and other publications, announced that due to an impasse over fees with King Features, owned by Hearst, it would discontinue content from the syndication service.
“As we navigate the reality of life now during and then after the pandemic, we have decided as a company that it is most prudent, and responsible, to focus our spending on local reporting resources,” Alec E. Johnson, president and chief operating officer at Johnson Newspaper Corp. explained to readers.
Watertown Daily Times comics pages continue to have “Pickles,” “Pearls Before Swine,” “Classic Peanuts” and “Garfield.” But among the new offerings is “Dark Side of the Horse.”
The strip is the creation of Samuli Lintula (“Samson”) of Finland, who responded to questions from his home in Helsinki sent to him by a Times reporter.
Mr. Lintula created the comic, which features the character Horace, in 2008 after nearly 30 years in the cartooning business. A couple of years later, Horace found syndication by GoComics, owned by Universal Press Syndicate.
“I’ve loved comic strips from a very early age and always wanted to be a real cartoonist,” Mr. Lintula wrote. “My favorite cartoonists were Americans, and it is an enormous thrill for me to be able to have my work syndicated in the United States. It’s funny how in cartooning, you can be almost 50 and still considered the new kid on the block.”
The Horace character is known for his sarcasm, and the comic also has a dose of slapstick. The sidekicks are a bird, a lady horse and a never-seen neighbor.
“Puns and wordplay are the way to go if you want to make a break in the Finnish humor industry,” Mr. Lintula wrote. “Finns adore them, but they don’t translate well. Sarcasm is a common theme, accompanied by a deadpan delivery. There used to be lots of jokes about our dear neighbors (Swedes and Russians), but a lot less so lately.”
Mr. Lintula provided an example of a Finnish joke currently making the rounds in his country:
“Finnish people eagerly await giving up the mandatory social distancing guidelines so they can return from the government-mandated 2 meters of distance to the standard 5 meters.”
Horace can also be stand-offish, but Mr. Lintula said he has “an element of happy silliness, then clumsiness for slapstick purposes.”
Mr. Lintula’s “Dark Side of the Horse” comics usually feature Horace in solo situations, which can be a difficult concept, he said.
“It can be easy if I happen to be well-rested, fed, and caffeinated with no distractions,” Mr. Lintula wrote. “So it’s usually pretty hard. I usually try to think of a funny situation first. If it happens, say, on a desert island, I write it down and maybe use the gag elsewhere someday. If it fits Horace, I’ll use it in ‘Dark Side of the Horse.’ But then again, I’ve even had some desert island jokes in ‘Dark Side of the Horse.’ Almost anything goes. But all in all, the daily deadline is the best motivator.”
The pandemic hasn’t had much affect on how Mr. Lintula creates his strip.
“I’ve always been something like a hermit. I can’t create a comic strip in a crowded coffee shop. And as I don’t want to waste time trying to find an empty coffee shop, I usually work at home anyway,” he wrote. “There are kids and cats to distract me, so no chance for ending up being too work-centric.”
