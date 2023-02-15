Darrah Carr Dance to present ‘Ceilidh’ at SUNY Oswego on Feb. 17

Darrah Carr Dance will visit SUNY Oswego to present “Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. The show is part of SUNY Oswego’s Artswego Performing Arts Series.

The Bessie Award-nominated company brings a new twist to conventional Irish dance. Their acclaimed performances draw from Irish music, step dance footwork and spatial patterns to create high-energy rhythmically based work that is accessible to a broad audience.

