Darrah Carr Dance to present ‘Ceilidh’ at SUNY Oswego on Feb. 17

OSWEGO - Darrah Carr Dance will present “Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre, part of SUNY Oswego’s Artswego Performing Arts Series.
The Bessie Award-nominated company brings a new twist to conventional Irish dance. Their acclaimed performances draw from Irish music, step dance footwork and spatial patterns to create high-energy rhythmically based work that is accessible to a broad audience.
This performance, “Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance,” brings the friendly spirit of an Irish social gathering — a ceilidh or house party — to the community, featuring music, dances, songs and storytelling.
“I source from two genres –- traditional Irish step and contemporary modern dance,” Darr said of her choreography and the company’s work. “I feel two pulls –- one toward tradition and another toward innovation –- and seek to create dance in the space between. Dance in Ireland traditionally happened at a crossroads –- a reminder to respect the road that led me to a place of intersecting genres, while simultaneously remaining curious about the path that lies ahead.”
Recent New York City performance highlights include: NBC’s “The Today Show,“ a guest performance with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the company’s annual season at The Irish Arts Center, “The Yeats Project“ at the Irish Repertory Theatre, Celebrate Brooklyn, the annual NYC Irish Dance Festival and a guest appearance with Mick Moloney at the Skirball Center.
Carr teaches in both the dance and Irish studies programs at Hofstra University, and has been a guest artist at Manhattanville College, Adelphi University and Queensborough Community College.
Tickets for the concert are free for SUNY Oswego students; $5 for other students; $15 for faculty, staff and alumni; and $20 for the general public. To make reservations, visit tickets.oswego.edu or any campus box office.
