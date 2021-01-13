FULTON - With the new kitchen ready to roll, CNY Arts Center is launching the first monthly Date Night Mini-Mall event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. Diners will have a dine-in or take out meal and shopping experience with a selection of art vendors and crafters.
“We’re trying a new type of art experience geared for couples combining a meal and an opportunity to stroll through the center and see unique handmade artwork,” said organizer Mary Simmons. “We are creating an intimate dining ambience on our lower level and providing light music for couples to enjoy. A meal of lasagna, salad, dessert and drink will be included in the dinner price, followed by a self-guided shopping tour of the top two floors where artist booths will be set up for browsing.
“We’re taking every precaution for social distancing while still creating a unique experience. Finding new ways to entertain and still support local entrepreneurs is the challenge for the Arts Center,” Simmons continued. “We hope to repeat this through the winter months while we wait for good weather to bring back our outdoor arts market events. This is one couples can benefit from time away from the kids and try something different.”
Take out will also be available for those who prefer to limit their time indoors. As always masks and social distancing are expected and cleanliness is maintained with regular sanitizing.
For more information or to purchase dinner tickets online, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call Simmons at 315-591-7297. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
