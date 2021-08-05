Dearly Departed opens this weekend

OSWEGO - “Now Ray, there’s not going to be any problems, are there?” Jennifer Waugh (Lucille) asks Eric Cronk playing Ray-Bud Turpin in “Dearly Departed.”
Poor Ray-Bud has to handle everything and everybody in the Turpin family, and his wife Lucille has to handle Ray-Bud. Which she does with a firm hand and a soothing voice. As the comedy unfolds Ray-Bud just can’t contain himself when it comes to dealing with his younger brother Junior, played by Joshua DeLorenzo. And the sparks fly from beginning to the ending of this timely family comedy by playwrights David Bottrell and Jessie Jones.
Cronk is a veteran of the Oswego Players stage along with his wife Adele who plays Juanita in the show. Waugh has appeared at CNY Community Arts and the Oswego Player’s in featured roles. This will be her first major role in a production.
Dearly Departed opens Aug. 6 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr. Oswego, and runs until Aug. 15.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 15.
Get tickets by calling the box office: 315-343-5138. No online sales will be available for this production. Adult tickets are $15, seniors and students are $10. Cash and credit card are accepted. People should give vaccination status when making reservations.
For more information go online at: www.oswegoplayers.org
