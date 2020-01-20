WATERTOWN — Bright and early on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, instead of catching up on sleep or the newest Netflix shows, Madeline “Maddie” Fuhrman stood working on a mural she and artist Crystal Sandoval created together for Star Spangled Crossfit.
Ms. Fuhrman, 16, a junior at Belleville Henderson Central School, has been working alongside her mentor at the gym, located at 144 Eastern Blvd., since Jan. 2 to complete the 10-by-10-foot project.
“My mom and I have been members of the gym for about three or four years and it really means a lot to me to do art here,” Ms. Fuhrman said. “I really love art; I’ve been doing it since I was like three and I’d like to go to college for it at OCC.”
Mentor and mentee have been bringing the vision of veteran co-owners Leo Rogers and Jerry Vecchio to life on one of the interior walls of the already patriotic gym. Now, along with the red, white and blue theme of the gym, the mural, which features a large tree and complex root system painted to resemble the American flag, will act as a focal point.
The tree was chosen was because the roots show that the gym is rooted in the community, and the stars and stripes are not only a nod to the name of the gym, but also to show the pride the gym has in both the country and its soldiers.
“As an artist being on the outside and then being in here and painting and being around the members, it’s a sense of community,” Mrs. Sandoval said. “They’re very encouraging to each other, they’re like a family.”
The mural project came about after Mrs. Sandoval’s husband Cliff, a member of the gym, overheard the owners talking about wanting to add a mural and mentioned his wife was an artist.
Through a graduation requirement at Mrs. Sandoval’s high school in Washington, she was able to work with a professional mural artist and paint a large scale mural when she was a senior. She said the experience was a really big deal to her because she knew then that she wanted to be an artist.
Wanting to pay that experience forward and inspire another young artist, Mrs. Sandoval posted on her Facebook page to see if any high school students would be interested in working on the project at Star Spangled CrossFit with her. Ms. Fuhrman was the first to send an email of interest, and the rest is history. It just so happened that she and her mother are members of the gym, so the partnership was a great fit from the start, according to Mrs. Sandoval.
As an Army wife, Mrs. Sandoval said she has been following her husband around and hasn’t been able to do as much art as she would like, but even so she has done some commissions and a few other murals, mostly for children’s rooms in homes.
Having kids of her own, she said she wants them to experience opportunities like this one for Ms. Fuhrman for whatever fields they decide they’re interested in.
“I think it’s important for all young people to get their toes wet a little bit before deciding what they want to go to college for,” she said.
The process of bringing this mural to life began with a sketch, which was then projected to scale it to size, and then essentially drawn again several times, a process that just keeps repeating.
Each part of the mural required layers upon layers of paint to complete, the repetition being something Mrs. Sandoval thinks Ms. Fuhrman didn’t quite realize the two would be doing quite so much of to build the layers.
Naturally, Ms. Fuhrman said she’s learned a lot from this experience with the mural as it’s the first she’s ever worked on, preferring to use No. 2 pencils and markers to sketch.
A budding artist through and through, Ms. Fuhrman not only expresses herself through art, she also uses it to calm down.
“The art room at my school is kind of like my safe space, so whenever I’m nervous or I have anxiety and stuff I’ll just go in there and make art and feel a lot better,” she said.
The artists, joined by founding and prominent members of the gym, as well as community members, will sign their creation during a special event on Jan. 31, beginning at 7 p.m., but the first signature has already been added to the mural.
As a tribute to the local couple that died in a tragic limousine crash in Schoharie in October of 2018, Mary and Rob Dyson’s names have been painted on the mural above the name of the gym. The two were members of Star Spangled CrossFit, and Mr. Rogers was adamant that theirs be the first names on the mural, according to Mrs. Sandoval.
Mrs. Sandoval will be moving with her husband to Texas this summer, but the mural and its spirit of community will remain. She said she believes that youths are the future of this country, so there needs to be more of a focus on growing them into confident adults and professionals.
“It’s not gonna hurt to take an hour out of your day, and it doesn’t have to be as in-depth as our project, with us meeting every single day for hours, but give an hour of your time to a student to show them what your job is,” she said. “There’s a student out there that’s interested in your occupation, so why not help them?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.