DEFERIET — A local songwriting duo recently completed their 200th song and are working on the next 100.
Vincent J. “Vinnie” Schneider Jr. of Deferiet and Thomas M. Ventiquattro II of Ellisburg, recently released “The Vince Schneider Connection: The Second 100.”
“Two hundred songs plus is quite a thing,” said Mr. Schneider. “I never thought I’d do that. It’s been a great run Tom has a special talent of singing he’s really good at what he does. He has a gift.”
The two have known each other since they were in kindergarten in the early 1960s.
“Ventiquattros and Geraces have been family friends for probably 100 years,” Mr. Schneider said of his and this friend’s families
The lifelong friends began collaborating on songs in 1998 producing easy listening ballads. Although Mr. Schneider has no musical background and does not play an instrument, he enjoys listening to music. Mr. Ventiquattro, a retired fish culturist with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, began performing live in 1979 as a vocalist with guitar, which he learned to play at age 11.
“Tom sent cassettes of songs he wrote and I started writing,” Mr. Schneider said, noting his first lyrics were about the month of his birth. “My birthday is June 7 that’s why I wrote it.”
Since that time, Mr. Schneider has come up with ideas for songs about local people, places and things,
A song about Grace Palmer Western, who taught music at Black River and Carthage schools and died at age 96 in 2008 is part of the “The Vince Schneider Connection: The First 100.” Mr. Schneider’s kindergarten teacher Dorothy Cummings is remembered in the in “Second 100.”
“I see a vision — get an idea in my head and write the song,” the songwriter said.
Mr. Schneider contributes the original song ideas and some lyrics. Mr. Ventiquattro adds additional lyrics and the music to complete the songs.
“Vinnie gives idea or sends lyrics and I compose music for it,” said Mr. Ventiquattro, who performs under the stage name is Tom 24 (Ventiquattro is Italian for 24).
”I work with Vinnie’s original crafted song, add a chorus and once I have everything hashed out and it sounds like a song, I record the vocals with guitar then add other instruments, mix it down and make a CD,” said the performer who produces the music in his home studio. “He’ll send an outline of where he wants the song to go and he’ll give a line that he wants in the chorus. Often, he’ll come up with a great catchy line in the chorus. More often than not, it will make the song. He’ll just pull it out of his head and it’ll be perfect.”
Mr. Ventiquattro said his songwriting partner comes up with ideas he would never have thought of.
“The collaboration has been a lot of fun,” Tom 24 said. “Just knowing Vinnie’s passion and his enthusiasm for the project fires me up and gives me inspiration. We feed off of each other’s excitement which makes it a lot of fun.”
He said song No. 168 titled “Born to Make Music,” written in 2018 describes “the joy and passion we have for the project.”
Mr. Schnieder had a difficult time deciding on his favorite song of the first 200. Among the top choice are “Deferiet, “ “Because I’m Cousin Vinnie,” “Proud Dad,“ “Little League with Zeke,” “Christmas Italian Style” and “Grandmother Gram.”
Mr. Ventiquattro said his favorite song overall is “Keep out of My Business,” due to the arrangement and the way the song came together.
He said the catchy lyrics “‘keep out of my business leave my life alone’ made me think — we had some magic going on there.”
From the second 100, “Catch a Carthage Comet Craze,” topped Mr. Ventiquattro’s list.
“It is dedicated to Carthage athletics,” he said. “It’s an upbeat rock type song with high energy that praises athletic teams, programs, fans and how they draw together the community. It’s a feel good type song.”
Tom 24 regularly performs his music which he describes as “easy listening soft rock with overtones of country and folk,” in the Carthage area for concerts, weddings, holiday parties and banquets. He has released five other CDs in addition to “The Vince Schneider Connection.”
Mr. Ventiquattro will make three appearances at the Carthage Farmers Market this summer, Friday, July 23 and Aug. 13.
He will be performing some of his own songs along with cover tunes hits of popular music from 1940 to 1980. In addition he will be joined by Mr. Schneider to perform songs from the “Vince Schneider Connection.”
Tom 24 music can be digitally downloaded from CDbaby.com and he can be reached at 518-319-2576 for bookings.
To purchase copies of the “Vince Schneider Connection,” call Mr. Schneider at 315-493-0699. The five CD sets contain 20 songs on each disc and are available at a cost of $25 per collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.