Depp-Heard trial wristband selling for $5,000

The Depp v. Heard trial might be over but the attention surrounding it is not. An eBay seller, who identifies themself as gibeachhead, is selling a blue wristband with a starting bid of $4,999.
The item was, according to the seller, used to gain entry to the 20th day of the six-week defamation trial of Johnny Depp vs. ex-wife Amber Heard, held in Fairfax County, Virginia.
“This was the first day of the final week of the trial, and one of the busiest days. I was there and you are obtaining this from a verified first person source,” they said, referencing May 23. “This is a piece of celebrity culture history.”
The seller noted that day “was also one of the longer days of court,” running from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
So far no bids have been placed.
Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, for $50 million in relation to a 2018 Washington Post op-Ed in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” which — while it did not mention the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star by name, he said negatively affected his career. Heard countersued for $100 million.
Heard earlier this week was found by a jury to be liable for defamation, owing her ex-husband — to whom she was married for 15 months — $15 million in damages. Two million dollars were awarded to Heard for her countersuit. (C)2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
