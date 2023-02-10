MEXICO - The Friends of Mexico Point Park need a logo to display on the new kiosk and signs that are currently being designed for the park, as well as on stationery, online presence and promotional materials. In order to encourage community involvement, and because they found so much creativity among members of the community when they had the contest to design the stained glass windows for Casey’s Cottage, they decided to hold a contest to design the logo for the Friends of Mexico Point Park. The Friends would like a logo that is simple, elegant, distinctive, conveys the beauty of the park, and expresses the creative energy that its volunteers bring to the park for the community.
The contest is open to all, and the Friends will offer a $250 cash prize for the person who creates the winning design. The Friends of Mexico Point Park Board will judge the contest entries and will select the winner, provided that there is an entry that meets the standards and tastes of the Friends of Mexico Point Park Board. If no entry meets the board’s standards, additional rounds of contest entries may be conducted until a winning design is chosen
Mexico Point Park is located on the southern shore of Lake Ontario in Mexico, at 120 Mexico Point Drive, on the western shore of the Little Salmon River (not the boat launch, which is on the eastern shore of the Little Salmon River). The park is open between sunup and sundown, and like all NY State Parks, is a carry in/carry out park. It is the only state park in New York that is free for all to enter. The history of the park along with photographs and stories can be found at the park website, https://mexicopointpark.com and at the park’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083899004856&mibextid=ZbWKwL
The logo contest entry deadline is April 1 at 11:59 p.m. Entries may be mailed along with the name of the designer and contact information (address, email address, phone number) to Friends of
Mexico Point Park; 818 County Route 16; Mexico, NY 13114, or email an entry as a TIFF, PNG, GIF, JPEG or PDF file emailed to info@mexicopointpark.com. All email entries received by the deadline and all mailed entries postmarked on or before April 1, will be submitted into the contest. None of the designs entered will be returned. The Friends of Mexico Point Park Board will take legal ownership of only the winning design and may decide to modify it before establishing it as their official logo. For more information about Mexico Point Park and/or this logo design contest, email info@mexicopointpark.com or phone 315-529-1589
