MEXICO - The Friends of Mexico Point Park need a logo to display on the new kiosk and signs that are currently being designed for the park, as well as on stationery, online presence and promotional materials. In order to encourage community involvement, and because they found so much creativity among members of the community when they had the contest to design the stained glass windows for Casey’s Cottage, they decided to hold a contest to design the logo for the Friends of Mexico Point Park. The Friends would like a logo that is simple, elegant, distinctive, conveys the beauty of the park, and expresses the creative energy that its volunteers bring to the park for the community.

The contest is open to all, and the Friends will offer a $250 cash prize for the person who creates the winning design. The Friends of Mexico Point Park Board will judge the contest entries and will select the winner, provided that there is an entry that meets the standards and tastes of the Friends of Mexico Point Park Board. If no entry meets the board’s standards, additional rounds of contest entries may be conducted until a winning design is chosen

