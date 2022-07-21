ALEXANDRIA BAY — Artists on Dingman Point just outside this village will display their art, from watercolors to jewelry, at the 25th annual Artists on the River Open Studio Tour on July 30 and 31.
New paintings, limited-edition prints and various sculptures will await visitors to artist studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31.
The featured artists: Cecilia Thompson, Hans Junga, Ingrid Junga, Michael Ringer, Mary Compeau, Gayle McGregor, Deb Monteith, Melanie Pyke Hertzog, Glenn Sweet, Linda Toomey and Robert Decker.
■ Hans Junga’s portfolio of prints, including a new print and note cards, will be available at his studio hosted by his son, Hans K. Junga. His father died in 2000 and left a large volume of prints.
■ Ingrid Junga, a porcelain potter and widow of the elder Mr. Junga, will also show her work at the Junga studio. She is a 34-year member of the Syracuse Ceramics Guild and has received many awards for her work.
■ Mary Compeau has painted professionally for the past 36 years. Her paintings depict scenes typical of Northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. The natural landscapes of the Adirondacks, rustic homes, the St. Lawrence River and wildlife are typical of her subject material. Ms. Compeau is an art teacher at Carthage Central School.
Her guest artist will be Gayle McGregor, a potter from Carthage with over 50 years of experience.
■ Cecelia Thompson of Alexandria Bay and Dorval, Quebec, will show her miniature watercolor works of St. Lawrence River scenes measuring 1-by-1½-inches at the Ward studio. She is an associate member of the Miniature Painters, Sculptors and Gravers Society of Washington, D.C., and a core member of the Bay House Artisans, Alexandria Bay.
■ Glenn Sweet a third-generation decoy carver who has won several national awards, will showcase his work at his new studio.
Robert Decker’s work will also be displayed at the Sweet studio. He is an illustrator, focusing primarily on wildlife and sporting art. Mr. Decker is an art teacher in the Indian River Central School District in Philadelphia.
■ Michael Ringer taught art in the New York state school system for 22 years. He paints extensively in oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel with over 1,500 paintings in these media that focus on the St. Lawrence River, the Adirondacks and southern Florida. Mr. Ringer also has created numerous intaglio prints in etching and dry point and has cast over 500 bronzes. His book, “Our Mountains and Valleys — Northern New York 2011,” focuses on the last 30 years of creating his art in Northern New York.
Guest artists will be Debra Monteith and Melanie Pyke Hertzog.
Ms. Monteith resides along the St. Lawrence River and her passion to create pieces that are unique stems from generations rich in art. Debra’s River Jewelry ranges from classic to funky, taking her style from the city and combining it skillfully with her love of the river. She hand paints copper and aluminum into pieces that reflect her love for the water.
Melanie Pyke Hertzog was raised in Oswego and thrived during her summers as a third generation “river rat” at the family cottage on Wellesley Island. The river has long inspired her creativity in art and writing. She completed her first oil painting when she was 12, and sold her first painting during a high school art show. She earned her degree in fine arts at SUNY Oswego, with a dual concentration in painting and photography, along with additional studies in writing. Her images of the Thousand Islands and portraits of pets and children have become treasured heirlooms for a growing number of collectors.
The public is invited to meet and talk with the artists. Original work and new limited-edition prints will be exhibited and for sale. At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at each artist’s studio, a drawing of names of all those attending during the day will be made and the winner will be awarded a piece of art.
The details
WHAT: The 25th annual Dingman Point Open Art Studio Tour.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
DIRECTIONS: : On State Route 12, Alexandria Bay, turn onto Walton Street and make an immediate right onto Old Goose Bay Road, passing the golf course and the town building. Pass Dingman Point Road to studios. Return to Dingman Point Road and follow signs to the other stops.
