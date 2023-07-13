ALEXANDRIA BAY — The 26th annual Artists on the River Open Studio Tour is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 and July 30 at the studios of the artists on Dingman Point Road and County Route 1, the Old Goose Bay Road.
New paintings, limited-edition prints and a variety of sculptures await visitors to the studios of the late Hans E. Junga, Glenn Sweet, Mary Compeau, Michael Ringer, Cecilia Thompson and Robert Decker. Guest artists are Debra Monteith, Lisa Wagner and Gayle McGregor.
About the artists:
Glenn Sweet is a third generation carver who grew up on the St. Lawrence River. Waterfowl are his birds of choice. His decoys are carved from white cedar, pine or basswood. All his decoys are made for hunting purposes but are impressive collectable to be displayed as well. Sweet’s work will be featured at his Decoy Carving Shop located on the Old Goose Bay Road.
Robert Decker, an art teacher at Gouverneur High School, is also an illustrator and artist who focuses primarily on wildlife and sporting art. His love of the outdoors has influenced much of his subject matter. Decker’s work will be displayed at the Sweet Decoy Studio. His work can be viewed and purchased online at: www.robertdeckerart.com.
Hans E. Junga, who died in 2000, left a large volume of prints. Since 1982, he had been a full-time professional painter, winning over 60 awards from regional and national competitive shows. An outstanding watercolorist and teacher, Junga studied commercial and fine art in the U.S. and Germany. Hans K. Junga will host his father’s work at the Junga studio.
Ingrid Junga, a 35-year member of the Syracuse Ceramics Guild, has participated in many competitive exhibitions and participates in many workshops in the Central New York area. She produces high fired porcelain pottery. Her work will be showcased at the Hans Junga Studio.
Mary Compeau has painted professionally for the past 40 years. Her paintings depict scenes typical of Northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. Compeau paints primarily in watercolor and oils. The natural landscapes of the Adirondacks, rustic homes, the St. Lawrence River and wildlife are typical of her subject material. Compeau is an art educator at the Carthage Central School District. Visit her website at: www.marycompeaustudios.com. The artwork of Gayle McGregor, guest artist at Mary Compeau’s Studio, is a potter from Carthage with over 40 years experience. She works with a variety of natural elements to enhance the pieces she creates. Compeau Studio’s is located on the Old Goose Bay Road, County Route 1.
Michael Ringer has taught art in the New York state school system for 22 years. He paints extensively in oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel with over 1,500 paintings in these media that focus on the St. Lawrence River, the Adirondacks and southern Florida. Ringer also has created numerous intaglio prints in etching and dry point and has cast over 500 bronzes. His book, “Our Mountains and Valleys — Northern New York 2011,” focuses on the last 30 years of creating his art in Northern New York.
Debra Monteith will be guest artist with Ringer. She resides along the shores of the St. Lawrence River and her passion to create pieces that are unique stems from generations rich in art. Debra’s River Jewelry ranges from classic to funky, taking her style from the city and combining it skillfully with her love of the river. Monteith hand paints copper and aluminum into pieces that reflect her love for the water. Lisa Wagner, “an intuitive watercolor artist” who also creates acrylic, collage and conceptual art, will also be at the Ringer studio.
Cecilia Thompson, who will be at the Ward home, specializes in miniature original watercolors of 1-inch-by-1½-inches that show glimpses of the St. Lawrence River or a summer memory. She also will have her hand-painted ornaments and hand-painted silk scarves available. She is also member of the Bay House Artisans in Alexandria Bay.
THE DETAILS
WHAT: The 25th annual Dingman Point Open Art Studio Tour.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.
DIRECTIONS: On State Route 12, turn onto Walton Street and make an immediate right onto Old Goose Bay Road, passing the golf course and the town building. Pass Dingman Point Road to the studios of Mary Compeau on the south side of the road and Hans Junga’s studio on the north side. Return to Dingman Point Road and follow signs to the other stops. Parking available at the Ringer Gallery and the Compeau Studio for those who like to walk.
