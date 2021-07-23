ALEXANDRIA BAY — The 24th annual Dingman Point Open Art Studio Tour will be hosted Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1.
Guests are invited to meet the artists and tour their galleries, studios and workshops. Art will include paintings, ceramics, sculptures and decoys.
There will be an art raffle at each studio at the end of the day. There is no cost for the tour.
Participating artists:
Cecilia Thompson, Hans E. Junga, Ingrid Junga, Michael Ringer, Mary Compeau, Gayle McGregor, Debra Monteith, Melanie Pyke Hertzog, Linda Toomey, Glenn Sweet and Robert Decker.
Cecilia Thompson specializes in miniature original watercolors. She also enjoys other creative outlets such as hand-painted ornaments and silk scarves. Her miniatures aim to draw the viewer into fine art that is 1-inch-by-1½ inches in size. The intense natural beauty of the north country landscape inspires the artist.
Han E. Junga, who died in 2000, left a large volume of prints. Since 1982, he had been a full-time professional painter, winning over 60 awards from regional and national competitive shows. An outstanding watercolorist and teacher, Mr. Junga studied commercial and fine art in the U.S. and Germany. He enjoyed teaching watercolors and holding workshops for over 20 years in central New York and the Thousand Islands Craft School in Clayton
Ingrid Junga, a 35-year member of the Syracuse Ceramics Guild, has participated in many competitive exhibitions and participates in many workshops in the Central New York area. Mrs. Junga produces high-fired porcelain pottery. Her work will be showcased at the Hans Junga Studio.
Michael Ringer took an early retirement from teaching in 1990 to pursue his art full time. He owns two galleries in the 1000 Islands area that showcase his work. He paints extensively in oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel and has created over 3,000 paintings of the St. Lawrence River and Adirondacks. Over 500 bronzes of his 14 sculptural works have been cast and he prints all of his own reproductions at his gallery.
Mr. Ringer also prints works for over 50 local artists. His Alexandria Bay gallery on Dingman Point Road houses his painting studio, two large showrooms, a custom frame shop and printing studio. His work has been published in eight books and his artwork can be found in private and corporate collections globally.
Guest artist at the Ringer gallery will be Debra Monteith. She resides along the shores of the St. Lawrence River and her passion to create pieces that are unique stems from generations rich in art. Ms. Monteith’s river jewelry ranges from classic to funky, taking her style from the city and combining it skillfully with her love of the St. Lawrence River. She hand paints her copper and aluminum into pieces that reflect her love for the water.
Mary Compeau was born in Ogdensburg and moved to Alexandria Bay when she was 17 years old. She has painted professionally for the past 35 years and she considers herself a Northern New York Artist. She has been an art educator for the past 40 years and teaches art in the Carthage Central School District. The natural landscapes of the Adirondacks, rustic homes, the St. Lawrence River and wildlife typical of the New England states are common subject material of her artwork. Ms. Compeau paints primarily in watercolor and oils and has two new prints this year , “untitled” at this time. Both paintings will be available as giclée prints on both canvas and paper during the tour.
The guest artist at Compeau Studios will be Gayle McGregor from Carthage. She’s a veteran potter with over 50 years’ experience in her field and recently retired from the Carthage Central School District. Ms.. McGregor works with a variety of natural influences to enhance the unique pieces that she produces. “One of kind pieces” may be obtained during the studio tour.
Melanie Pyke Hertzog was raised in Oswego and thrived during her summers as a third generation river rat at the family cottage on Wellesley Island. The river has long inspired her creativity in art and writing. She completed her first oil painting when she was 12, and sold her first painting during a high school art show. Melanie earned her degree in Fine Art at SUNY Oswego, with a dual concentration in painting and photography, along with additional studies in writing. A degree in forest technology helped to sharpen her understanding and appreciation of the natural environment. In 1985 she earned her master’s degree from Syracuse University and pursued her professional career as a clinical social worker, interweaving the creative arts into her interventions with troubled children and families.
Ms. Hertzog’s images of the Thousand Islands and portraits of pets and children have become treasured heirlooms for a growing number of collectors.
Linda Toomey, a Buffalo native, began her painting career in earnest after retiring from a 28 year art teaching career. She is a resident artist at Buffalo Arts Studio. Her landscapes are about tranquility and peacefulness as she hopes to take the viewer back to the natural world of quiet solitude, contemplation, and regeneration.
Ms. Toomey is most interested in landscape and uses gouache (opaque watercolor) for her paintings. Her mixed media work is made up of pieces of paintings, photographs which inspire paintings, copies of paintings and handmade papers. Her inspiration comes from the play of water, light, reflections and sky on inland marshes, salt marshes and the labyrinth of waters in the 1000 Island area.
Glenn Sweet was 10 when he made his first decoy, a small whistler about 6 inches long, done with his grandfather, Ed Sweet. He’s a third-generation carver. All his decoys are made for hunting purposes but are also popular to display as collectables. Mr. Sweet is owned of Thousand Islands Decoy Company.
Robert Decker is a teacher, illustrator and fine artist living in Russell. Much of his work focuses on wildlife and sporting art, pulling inspiration from his love and many experiences in the outdoors. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration in 2008 and a master’s degree in art education in 2011 from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Mr. Decker teaches high school art at the Gouverneur Central School District while also pursuing his own fine art career. He offers a number of original paintings, limited edition giclée prints and commissioned pieces.
The details
n WHAT: The 24th annual Dingman Point Open Art Studio Tour.
n WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
n DIRECTIONS: : On State Route 12, turn onto Walton Street and make an immediate right onto Old Goose Bay Road, passing the golf course and the town building. Pass Dingman Point Road to the studios of Mary Compeau on the south side of the road and Hans Junga’s studio, Glenn Sweet Decoy Shop with Robert Decker on the north side. Return to Dingman Point Road and follow signs to the other stops.
n MORE INFO: On facebook, wdt.me/dingmanart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.