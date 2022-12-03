Discover Animal Tracks rescheduled at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - Educators at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will lead Discovering Animal Tracks, a program and guided hike at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, rescheduled from the original date of Nov. 20. Participants will investigate the woods to discover how animal tracks and traces reveal varying habits, physical characteristics, and interactions about wildlife. Tracks can be discovered in many places and in many ways, such as tracks in the snow, rubbings from deer antlers, or caches from red squirrels. Following a presentation, the group will go outside and search throughout the nature preserve for animal signs and be able to determine which animals were in the area based on the tracks and signs left behind. Participants will also make a plaster cast of a mammal track to take home and keep.
This program will still take place if it is raining or snowing, so dress appropriately. Snowshoes are always available to borrow from the facility at no extra cost for those who are attending the program. If the snow load allows for it, ask to borrow a pair when they head out for the hike or bring own.
