It’s Love My Trails Month in Lewis County

Trail-goers are encouraged to participate in Love My Trails Month this September. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — Discover Tug Hill and the Lewis County Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department are partnering to make September Love My Trails Month in the county. This initiative is intended to encourage trail-goers to enjoy their favorite trails and clean up any trail pollution along the way.

As outdoor enthusiasts continue to use and prepare to embrace the upcoming fall and winter months, the Lewis County Love My Trails initiative aims to preserve the beauty of our trails while ensuring a sustainable and enjoyable experience for everyone. Volunteers and community members are encouraged to enjoy and share their favorite Lewis County trails while participating in self-directed clean-up throughout September.

