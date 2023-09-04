LOWVILLE — Discover Tug Hill and the Lewis County Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department are partnering to make September Love My Trails Month in the county. This initiative is intended to encourage trail-goers to enjoy their favorite trails and clean up any trail pollution along the way.
As outdoor enthusiasts continue to use and prepare to embrace the upcoming fall and winter months, the Lewis County Love My Trails initiative aims to preserve the beauty of our trails while ensuring a sustainable and enjoyable experience for everyone. Volunteers and community members are encouraged to enjoy and share their favorite Lewis County trails while participating in self-directed clean-up throughout September.
“Lewis County has so much to offer all recreationalists and I would love to see people share their favorite recreational trail and help keep them clean for the future,” said Jackie Mahoney, director of the Lewis County Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department. “Lewis County Love My Trails is a call to action for all residents to come together and enjoy our trails while protecting the environment we love to explore. By dedicating September to trail clean-up, we’re fostering a sense of shared responsibility and showcasing the community’s dedication to preserving our assets.”
As an added incentive, trail-goers are encouraged to share their favorite trail and complete the Lewis County Love My Trails Scavenger Hunt to be entered into a local goods giveaway.
Before hitting the trails, participants should pick up free trail clean-up supplies and scavenger hunt form at
Discover Tug Hill, 7551 S. State St. Participants are also encouraged to watch a safety video concerning mobile meth labs.
Once the clean-up is completed, participants may take the collected trash home or leave it bagged at a trailhead and call the Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department at 315-376-5972 to coordinate pickup.
Return your scavenger hunt form to Discover Tug Hill, in-person or via mail, to be entered into a local goods giveaway.
Bonus entry if you use -LewisCountyTrails -LoveMyTrailsLC -(YourFavoriteTrail) on socials.
