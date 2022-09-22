Dish to pass, jamming mark traditional end of Fiddlers’ season

OSCEOLA - Sunday, Sept. 25, marks the traditional end of the season at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum with the Roger Thesier House Party. Those who love fiddling, dancing, and/or the people they meet at the museum arrive with their “dish to pass” and table service by 12:30 p.m., when the buffet line starts. All are invited to bring their instruments to participate in “jams,” beginning around 2 p.m.

The museum site at 1121 Comins Road, Osceola, includes a pavilion, which may be enclosed in case of inclement weather. There is room inside for the picnic tables from the brick patio if weather demands it.

