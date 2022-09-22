Dish to pass, jamming mark traditional end of Fiddlers’ season

OSCEOLA - Sunday, Sept. 25, marks the traditional end of the season at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum with the Roger Thesier House Party. Those who love fiddling, dancing, and/or the people they meet at the museum arrive with their “dish to pass” and table service by 12:30 p.m., when the buffet line starts. All are invited to bring their instruments to participate in “jams,” beginning around 2 p.m.
The museum site at 1121 Comins Road, Osceola, includes a pavilion, which may be enclosed in case of inclement weather. There is room inside for the picnic tables from the brick patio if weather demands it.
The Hall of Fame and Museum will be open throughout the afternoon. This is the last chance in 2022 to see the museum before the cushions, piano, etc. from the pavilion are brought in for the winter. Work parties will be held on Oct. 1 and 2 to accomplish the winterization of the facility.
The site is handicap-accessible. It is pet-free, smoke-free, and drug-free. There is plenty of free parking on the left side of the shared driveway, as well as sufficient seating within the pavilion.
Information about the Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum is available year-round on the website, www.nysotfa.com, on Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn. and on the members’ newsletter.
This concludes the 2022 Sunday Concert Series, made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with support from the Office of the Governor and NYS Legislature.
Information about the concerts is made available by the support of local newspapers and websites. They are vital to the continuation of the series.
