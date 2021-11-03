SYRACUSE — Tickets are on sale for “Disney On Ice Presents Mickey and Friends” at Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St.
The show, produced by Feld Entertainment, runs from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 for a total of seven performances.
Mickey Mouse will be joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.
Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.
Show dates and times:
4 p.m. Dec. 30
11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 31
Noon and 4 p.m. Jan. 1
Noon and 4 p.m. Jan. 2
Ticket prices range from $51 to $296.
To order, go to disneyonice.com
