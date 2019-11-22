SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage will ring in the holiday season with the family musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
The show opened for previews on Nov. 22, but the official opening night is Friday, Nov. 29, with performances scheduled through Jan. 5.
The musical is directed by Donna Drake and choreographed by Anthony Salatino with musical direction by Brian Cimmet.
With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and a book by Linda Woolverton, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” was adapted from the 1991 animated feature film. The musical opened on Broadway in 1994 and closed in 2007 after 5,461 performances. Most recently, a 2017 live action film version starred Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.
Ms. Drake Mr. Cimmet are the creative team behind Syracuse Stage’s last two holiday hits, “The Wizard of Oz” (2017) and “Elf The Musical” (2018).
Mr. Cimmet noted that the 12-piece orchestra is the largest ever for a Syracuse Stage show.
The familiar story of “Beauty and the Beast” has its origin in the 1740 French novel “La Belle et la Bete” by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. Sixteen years later, Jeanne-Marie Leprince De Beaumont shortened and simplified the tale and established the basis for most future versions. The Brothers Grimm included a similar story “The Singing, Soaring Lark” in early editions of their “Kinder — und Hausmärchen.”
As is tradition with the holiday production, Syracuse Stage will continue to raise funds at all performances for the Pediatric Designated HIV Center at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, DePalmer House and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. An ongoing non-perishable food drive will take place in the lobby to benefit the food pantry at Grace Episcopal Church, which directly serves residents in the neighborhood.
