They’ll put another spell on you, come 2022.
The long-awaited “Hocus Pocus 2 will hit Disney+ in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters.
The sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic will center on a trio of young women who accidentally bring Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy) “back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world,” according to the release.
Production is set to begin this fall with “27 Dresses” director Anne Fletcher at the helm.
The three stars took to Instagram recently to share the teaser poster and some favorite lines from the original film.
“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years... But we’re BACK!” wrote Midler.
“Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on disneyplus Sisters??? X, SJ,” Parker, who will also reprise the role of Carrie Bradshaw in this year’s “Sex and the City” revival, captioned her post.
“The people have spoken: I smell children ... again,” said Najimy.
Despite its low critical rating — a mere 38% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — the original “Hocus Pocus” occupies much of Disney-owned Freeform’s Halloween-themed airings each October.
