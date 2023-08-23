A Watertown High School graduate who went on to work in the music industry as a producer, promoter, marketer and journalist, has gigs in the north country lined up in support of his new album, “All My Friends.”
Joe Medwick, who developed his musical chops as a teenager in Watertown, has performed with the Neville Brothers, Levon Helm, Ry Cooder, the McGarrigle Sisters and others.
The 1973 graduate of Watertown High School grew up on Michigan Avenue, where he formed his first band, The Baskerville Hounds.
In 2007, Mr. Medwick, who also owned his own independent music and film production company, received the distinguished alumni award from the Jefferson Community College Alumni Association for his work in the music business.
Over the years, he has rubbed elbows with the likes of Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones.
In high school, Mr. Medwick, who now lives in Asheville, North Carolina, began booking local bands at dances. After graduating from Jefferson Community College in 1975 with an associate’s degree in liberal arts, he moved to Ithaca, where he became the youngest booking agent in the Northeast. He later moved to San Francisco and became a worldwide marketing director for Tower Records.
“All My Friends” features various acquaintances of the artist, from members of The Levon Helm Band, The Savoy Family Band, Lucinda Williams’s band, Free Planet Radio and more.
“This album is a huge deal for me,” Medwick said in a news release. “I have had so many friends from all over the world asking me when my next album will be out, and I am so thankful that so many will support this tour and album. I can’t wait to thank each and every one of them from the bottom of my heart.”
Medwick’s 2017 debut album, “Memphis to Montreal,” which includes the work of several Grammy winners, received widespread acclaim.
It was completed at Johnny Lee Schell’s Ultratone Studios in Studio City, California with additional recording with the musician/producers Gary Mallaber and JT Thomas. The album was dedicated to Mr. Medwick’s late friends Levon Helm, Kate McGarrigle, Tim Drummond, Lonnie Mack and Joe’s late brother, Peter Medwick. It includes cover songs and originals.
Among tour dates related to his new album, Medwick will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at The Crescent Restaurant and Bar in Chaumont and an “end-of-tour wrap party & jam” at a location to be announced on Sunday, Sept. 17 in the Thousand Islands region.
For a full schedule and more information on the artist, go to joemedwick.com.
