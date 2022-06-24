SACKETS HARBOR — The 38th season of Concerts on the Waterfront will feature 11 acts featuring a range of styles, from top 40 country to tunes with Afro Cuban heritage.
But “Waterfront” favorites will return, beginning Sunday when the Sacci Band kicks off the series, which is hosted by the Sackets Harbor Historical Society.
Concerts are held at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The 50-year-old Sacci Band out of Watertown is dedicated to the performance of popular jazz styles from the golden age of swing. Featuring American pop music of the World War II era and beyond, the Sacci Band both honors the memory of the late Frank Sacci and carries on in its own tradition as our area’s celebrated, local “Big Band.” The band’s founder, Frank J. Sacci, died in June of 2014.
Other concerts in the series:
July 3
Tink Bennett and Taylor Made
This band has been performing and opening for national acts in the Central New York area and beyond for over 30 years. The four-piece group plays country hits and classic rock. The band’s founder, Mr. Bennett, has also fronted popular Central New York bands such as Vengence, Mason Dixon and Full Circle.
July 10
Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra
This 12-piece orchestra is led by the Bronx-born bassist Alex Torres. They perform their original blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as salsa, merengue, cha-cha, bomba, plena and Latin jazz. The orchestra has been the recipient of numerous awards including the New England Cultural Arts Preservation Award and the New York State Music Achievement Award.
July 17
Atlas
This longtime Central New York band was formed in 1981 and in its early days, was named Atlas Linen Company. Since then, it has consistently featured stellar musicians from upstate New York. Its energetic, horn-driven dance music has been popular at weddings, corporate events, festivals, and night clubs, making it one of the strongest and most sought after party/dance bands in the Northeast. The band is also a long-time veteran of the Concerts on the Waterfront Series.
July 24
The North & South Dakotas
This band specializing in folk and bluegrass tunes has a rotating cast of players from the Saratoga area. They perform original music. The band was created in 2011 to craft a sound that paid homage to the spirit of old time American music, mountain folk and singer-songwriter traditions.
July 31
Son BoriKua
This band out of Buffalo focuses on Afro Cuban/Puerto Rican musical heritage. Leader Manny Perez has said, “The mission of Son BoriKua is simple: to make you dance and leave you without a worry.”
Aug. 7
Oceans Below
This is an upbeat and energetic cover band with members from Watertown and Clayton consisting of Joseph Foy on bass/keys, Stephen Dettmer on drums, Shannon Foy on acoustic guitar, Jack Wiley on guitar/bass/keys and Joey Collins on guitar. They play cover tunes ranging from the 1960s to today, as well as some original music.
Aug. 14
Ruby Shooz
This ’50’s and 60’s classic rock band has performed at the New York State Fair for over 20 years. Their energetic live shows feature Hoola Hoop and dance contests.
Aug. 21
10th Mountain Division Army Band
This band always brings an impressive variety of music and its traditional tribute of patriotism for all those who have served in the military as well as their families. These soldier musicians are honored guests each year at the series when they are available.
Aug. 28
Hot Jazz Jumpers
This New York City-based band performs traditional jazz, the music of New Orleans, blues and infuses elements of world rhythms into the music from the 1920s.
Sept. 4
Maria DeSantis Orchestra
The DeSantis Orchestra has been entertaining the public for 68 years and has traditionally closed out the Concerts on the Waterfront series each year. The 14 musicians and four singers have been with the series for 22 years. The orchestra features songs from the American Songbook to contemporary tunes.
The details
n WHAT: The 38th season of Concerts on the Waterfront at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
n WHEN: The 11 concerts are 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays beginning June 26 and concluding on Sept. 4.
n RAIN SITE: St. Andrew’s Parish Center, East Main Street. ■ COST: Free, but pass-the-hat intermission series contributions are welcomed.
