Don Crowe and Nicholas Gentile direct the Oswego Players’ Scenes of Crime

OSWEGO - The second production of the Oswego Players 85th season is Scenes of Crime. This production is a showcase that features the two standout one-act plays that placed in the 2022 Don McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest.
These two one-act plays are written and brought to life by local individuals. The first play featured in this showcase is “Kleptocracy” by Anton Porcari and guest directed by Donald Crowe.
While Crowe is a new director for the Oswego Players, he is a well-established director in Central New York.
“Don is excited to be making his directorial debut with the Oswego Players,” said board president Norman Berlin. “He has directed several shows for the CNY Community Arts Center in Fulton and Fulton Community Theater.”
Crowe has been a part of the CNY community theater scene for over 30 years both on stage and behind the scenes. His directorial credits include “Christmas Carol the Musical”, “Reindeer Monologues” and “Elf the Musical”.
When asked why he chose to direct Kleptocracy, Crowe stated; “I chose to direct this show partly because I love working with the amazing people that make up the Oswego Players. I also love the fact that I get to help bring local talents’ words to life. It is extra special to be the first to direct this locally written show. I feel like that I am doing my part to keep theater alive in Central New York and I extend a sincere thank you to all who support the arts in Central New York and hope everyone enjoys the show.”
The second play being presented is “Crimes of Passion” written and guest directed by Nicholas Gentile. “Gentile is considered one of the great beauties of our time and has an outrageous sense of humor,” said Berlin. “He is also the writer and director of several plays performed in New York City such as “Space Race” (Dixon Place), “Mr. California Teen” (Manhattan Rep), and “The Cool Table” (The Secret Theatre). He is also writer of “Crimes of Passion” (Oswego Players), as well as this short biography. Nick currently is animating a feature film via JumpCut!, launching the unscripted monthly soap opera Drama Club (CNY Arts Center), and co-writing an operetta to be staged at Historic Fort Ontario later this year.”
When asked why the public should come out and see Crimes of Passion, Gentile had this to say: “Are you unlucky in love? A terrible flirt? Do you tend to “scare them off”? We can help! Come see the new hit play “Crimes of Passion” at the Oswego Players and you’ll leave the theater more attractive... better dressed... turning heads! They’ll be knocking down your door. You’ll have a different date every night of the week. And, best of all, you’ll hear your friends’ sigh how you have ALL the luck! Watch all three shows - March 10th, 11th, and 12th - and live the love you’ve always wanted... guaranteed! Missing a show of this caliber would be absolutely criminal.”
The dates of Scenes of Crime are March 10 and March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m. This production is pay what people wish with all of the proceeds benefiting the Don McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest fund. Tickets are now on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or can purchase tickets online at www.oswegoplayers.org.
