Don Crowe and Nicholas Gentile direct the Oswego Players’ Scenes of Crime

Don Crowe (left) and Nicholas Gentile (right) will serve as directors for the Oswego Players production of Scenes of Crime.

OSWEGO - The second production of the Oswego Players 85th season is Scenes of Crime. This production is a showcase that features the two standout one-act plays that placed in the 2022 Don McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest.

These two one-act plays are written and brought to life by local individuals. The first play featured in this showcase is “Kleptocracy” by Anton Porcari and guest directed by Donald Crowe.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.