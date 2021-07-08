POTSDAM— Alex Vangello realized he was going to need a bigger tent.
That fact was just one of the realizations that occurred after Double Axel figured that performing their popular brand of rock ’n roll music for legions of dedicated north country fans for 50 years was worth a celebration.
“I thought we should have a party,” Mr. Vangello said.
Indeed, word of the party quickly got around, reflecting the love its fans have for the band. Its gigs have ranged from Rochester to Vermont, the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid, nightclubs and high schools throughout New York state.
Double Axel was born in the basement of Theta Chi fraternity and was originally a four-piece band. It became a trio in 1995. Besides Mr. Vangello of Hannawa Falls who plays drums, keyboard and sings, Double Axel consists of Frank Johns of Saranac Lake on bass and vocals and Robert Zolner of Hannawa Falls, a guitarist and vocalist.
Many fans urged a celebration for the half century milestone.
“Everybody said, ‘This is the one. Before we know it, we’re going to blink and it’s going to be over.’ Alex took over and said, ‘Let’s do it right,’” Mr. Johns said.
“With the pandemic and all that sort of stuff and this the 50th year and who knows what’s going to happen in the 51st or 52nd year — there’s no time like the present,” Mr. Vangello said.
Such band-related celebrations would normally be held at Maxfields, 15 Market St. in Potsdam.
“That’s where we’ve always played for summer festivals and alumni weekends,” Mr. Vangello said.
But as the event was being planned, band members were considering pandemic-related restrictions such as mask-wearing and limited attendance, so an inside performance like at Maxfields was ruled out.
Mr. Vangello approached Larry and Pam Hazen who own MaxField’s the Cactus Grill and Cantina and Mama Lucia’s in Potsdam.
“They have a huge parking lot at Mama’s — the old train station,” Mr. Vangello said. “I said, ‘What if we put up a tent?’”
“Under the Big Top: Double Axel’s 50th Anniversary Party” is at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mama Lucia’s parking lot, 1 Constitution St., Potsdam.
“We put the word out that we were going to do this semi-outdoor party,” Mr. Vangello said. “And I felt like we needed a bigger tent. So now we have the biggest tent that will fit on the property.”
The band plans to add some special musical guests for the celebration.
“There’s not a slouch in the bunch,” Mr. Johns said.
Featured guests will be a five-member brass section from Wally Siebel’s All Star Big Band. Two of those members are former Double Axel roadies.
“We’re really looking forward to that,” Mr. Vangello said. “We’ve got at least 10 songs with those guys. That’s always incredible. We’ve done it a few times over the years and it takes the whole thing to a different dimension.”
The details
n WHAT: “Under the Big Top: Double Axel’s 50th Anniversary Party”
n WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
n WHERE: Mama Lucia’s 1 Constitution St., Potsdam.
n COST: No cover charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.