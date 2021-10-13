MASSENA — Downtown Massena will be the site for an afternoon of Halloween-themed activities on Saturday.
Rocktober Fest will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. and feature live music, vendors, food, a costume parade, pumpkin painting and more.
The event is sponsored by the village of Massena in collaboration with BRKK Tees and Embroidery.
“Tori and I started a new business. One of the ideas we had, we just knew that there was really not much going on since Harvest Festival stopped happening a few years ago,” Nathan Lashomb said. “We decided instead of having a ribbon cutting, why don’t we have like a grand opening and kind of sponsor a few things for a downtown festival. So we sponsored the band and we’re sponsoring a haunted house. That’s how Rocktober Fest came to be.”
He said when he called village officials for a permit, they learned that the village was also trying to come up with some downtown event.
“They were happy to work with me,” he said. “That’s why we’re in collaboration.”
Mr. Lashomb said Maple Brewing from the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort will be on hand, along with food trucks. Live music will be provided by Motley 315, a Motley Crue tribute band.
Vendors will be lining the street, and children who come dressed in costumes will be able to trick or treat at each table. There will also be a life-sized Candy Land game courtesy of Mark Bogdan and staff, and Just Bounce will have two bounce houses.
Village trustees voted to provide $500 for face painting, up to 200 pumpkins for painting and carving, as well as cotton candy.
“This event could be a huge hit and can really highlight our downtown area,” Mayor Timothy Ahlfeld said. “I think the face painting, pumpkins and cotton candy will be a huge hit with children.”
The event will be held rain or shine.
Also taking place is the first day of the Massena Schine Haunted House to raise money for the restoration of the theater’s marquee. That runs from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. A committee of volunteers is assisting with setting the theater up and will also be helping with the acting during the event. Masks will be required for anyone going through the haunted house.
“We got a rough estimate that the cost of refurbishing would be right around $50,000. I’m very hopeful,” Mr. Lashomb said. “The first year we did this haunted house at the theater, we reached 10 grand. Now that I have some experience in haunted houses, I’m pretty confident that we can kind of surpass that.”
All of the money raised will go toward fixing the marquee, he said.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at wdt.me/g4Gnq4.
