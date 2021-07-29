When ZZ Top bass player Dusty Hill left the group’s tour earlier this month due to a hip issue, his bandmates announced that Elwood Francis, the band’s guitar technician of the past two decades, would take over Mr. Hill’s role in the band.
“Per Dusty’s request, the show must go on!” his bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard announced on social media.
The post indicated that concerts such as the band’s Sept. 25 performance outdoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds would proceed with Mr. Hill’s replacement. The concert is part of the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
On Wednesday, ZZ Top posted an update on Mr. Hill. He died in his sleep at his home in Houston. No time of death was noted for the 72-year-old musician.
“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” the band said in a statement. “We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”
Coincidentally, tickets for the ZZ Top concert in Watertown went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
DPAO Foundation Director Tim Dermady said the agency has contacted its agent who is in discussions with ZZ Top’s management team on the status of its Sept. 25 concert.
ZZ Top, known for its blues-based rock, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 2004. At that time, the Hall of Fame said the induction came “After thirty-five years as the world’s longest-running band with no personnel changes.”
The Greenville News in South Carolina reported Wednesday that the band’s concert scheduled for that night in Simpsonville was canceled.
However, on the band’s website, tickets are still on sale for its other concerts in its North American tour, including a show today in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The tour stretches to spring of 2022.
The DPAO summer concert series includes two other shows. Tickets are available for the Aug. 6 concert by country star Dustin Lynch and the Aug. 14 show by comedian Larry The Cable Guy. Both events are scheduled to be indoors at 7 p.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
To purchase tickets, visit dpao.org or call DPAO at 315-782-0044.
