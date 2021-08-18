WATERTOWN — The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced Wednesday that its ZZ Top concert scheduled for Sept. 25 is still a go.
Last month, following the death of ZZ Top bass player Dusty Hill, DPAO officials said they would await word from the band’s management about the status of the Watertown concert.
The Sept. 25 outdoor concert at the Watertown fairgrounds is part of the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series presented by DPAO.
A DPAO news release says that “long-time friend of the band Elwood Francis” will sit in on bass at the Sept. 25 concert.
“We join in mourning the loss of rock & roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family,” DPAO Foundation Director Tim Dermady said in the news release.
To purchase tickets to the concert, go to dpao.org or call the nonprofit at 315-782-0044.
Tickets are $58 for general admission, $64 reserved and $104 for preferred seating.
General admission tickets are also available at local Kinney Drugs store locations.
According to DPAO, per New York State guidelines issued on June 15, its events are open to all patrons. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will not be required. Those who have not been vaccinated are required to wear a mask at all times. Children 12 and under, who are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, must also wear a face mask at all times at the concert, according to DPAO.
Proceeds from the Car-Freshner/F.X. Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series will benefit the programs and services that DPAO provides to over 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
