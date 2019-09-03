WATERTOWN — Local radio announcer Mike White was presented a plaque July 18 at the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s Ronnie Milsap concert.
Mr. White was honored for his longtime commitment to assisting DPAO in promoting its annual concert series.
In the formative years of DPAO, its only source of funding was through the concerts that were presented. In the 1970s through the 1990s, country music concerts featuring top performers such as Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Johnny Cash, Barbara Mandrell, Reba McIntyre, Faron Young, Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson brought in desperately needed funds to assist people with special needs.
The management of WNCQ-FM in those years assisted DPAO in the advertising of their concerts, often not charging for the radio commercials. Mike White, who was a prominent voice on radio at the time, promoted the shows on a continuous basis.
“Mike was joined by fellow radio announcers Gary Belch, George Walters and Fred Angel who also heavily promoted the DPAO concerts making it possible to provide programs and essential services to those in need,” according to a DPAO press release.
As the demonstrated need to help people with developmental disabilities through Family Support Services gained acceptance as being a critically needed service in the community, more permanent state funding followed, the DPAO said.
