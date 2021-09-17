WATERTOWN — The rising number of COVID-19 cases has caused the postponement of the ZZ Top outdoor concert scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Watertown fairgrounds.
The concert was part of the Car-Freshner / FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series.
“With the rising number of Delta variant COVID cases in the tri-county area, the DPAO Foundation board along with ZZ Top’s management group, out of an abundance of caution, has agreed that it is in the best interest of all concerned to reschedule the show until the summer of 2022,” DPAO Foundation director Tim Dermady said in a news release. “The health and safety of our patrons is our number one priority when it comes to holding concerts.”
He said the agency will release more information on the rescheduled date and ticket refunds soon.
Of the three shows scheduled in the 2021 series, only one, the comedy act of Larry the Cable Guy on Aug. 14, was held.
The Aug. 6 concert by country star Dustin Lynch was canceled due to an illness in the band’s touring party.
