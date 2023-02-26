WATERTOWN — A battle of rock ’n’ roll tribute bands, the classic rock band Styx and a platinum-selling country duo are among the acts announced Thursday by the Disabled Persons Action Organization for its annual concert series.
First up is “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown,” set for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. Taking the side of the Beatles is Abbey Road, one of the country’s top tribute bands. They engage in a musical “showdown” of the hits against premier Stones tribute band Satisfaction. The act is a national touring show.
The multi mega-million selling band STYX will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena. Styx draws from over four decades chart hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts. Styx signed their first recording contract on Feb. 22, 1972. Among their hits: “The Grand Illusion,” “Renegade,” “Suite Madame Blue,” “Rockin’ The Paradise,” “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “Too Much Time On My Hands” and “Come Sail Away.”
The band’s 17th album, “Crash of the Crown,” was released in 2021. There are two original members of the band who still tour with it.
Academy of Country Music new vocal duo/group of the year nominee Parmalee will perform at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16. Parmalee is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive top 10 Singles from a debut country album. Brothers Matt and Scott Thomas grew up in the small town of Paramele, North Carolina. They are joined by cousin Barry Knox and longtime friend Josh McSwain. Parmalee’s hits include “Carolina,” “Close Your Eyes,” “Already Callin’ You Mine” and “Roots.” The band’s latest album is “For You,” released in 2021.
For the holidays, DPAO will host “Nutcracker on Ice” for two performances: Dec. and Dec. 2. Both shows are at 7 p.m. at Dulles State Office Building. The shows will be performed on artificial ice.
Also in December, DPAO will bring in its 2022 rescheduled holiday concert by Ornament. The New England-based band, which had to postpone its appearance last year due to a member’s illness, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Dulles State Office Building. Ornament is an 11-piece “rock orchestra” specializing as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
According to a DPAO news release, additional concerts for the 2023 season will be announced. An on-sale ticket date will be announced soon for the opening concert, “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown.”
Proceeds from DPAO’s annual concert series provides programs and services to the 600-plus families with developmental disabilities it serves in Jefferson and Lewis counties and surrounding areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.