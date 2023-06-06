WATERTOWN — The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced Tuesday that its Parmalee concert scheduled for June 16 has been rescheduled.
The band is now scheduled to join country star Riley Green as the opening act for an outdoor 7 p.m. concert on Sept. 22 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
If you purchased a ticket for the Parmalee concert, it will be good for the Riley Green concert at no extra cost. If you would like a refund, call the DPAO foundation offices at 315-782-0044. Tickets will go on sale for the Riley Green/Parmalee concert at 10 a.m. June 29.
