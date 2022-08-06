ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Disabled Persons Action Organization will host Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone for its annual Oldies Show, scheduled for 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at Bonnie Castle Resort.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit 1 World Foundation.
Gold tickets for the show are $50, which include reserved seating along with an Uncle Sam’s boat cruise. General admission tickets are $30.
Tickets may be purchased by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044. General admission tickets are also available at the Watertown, Alexandria Bay and Clayton Kinney Drugs Store locations. There is a limited number of seats available for the boat cruise.
Mr. Noone is a multi-talented entertainer who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. He was born in Manchester, England, where he studied voice and acting at St. Bede’s College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama. As a child, he played Stanley Fairclough in the long-running British soap opera, “Coronation Street.” He was also featured in the television series “Knight Errant, Family Solicitor and Monro’s Saki Stories.”
At the age of 15, Peter achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. Their classic hits include: “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat?” “There’s a Kind of Hush” and “Wonderful World.” In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold.
Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Mr. Noone now performs over 200 concerts a year. He consistently plays to sold-out venues and his admirers span the generations.
The following, according to DPAO, are providing funding and/or services for the 20th Annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show:
Waite Toyota, Jake Johnson Properties, Jade Stone Engineering, Car-Freshner Corporation, Watertown Savings Bank, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence New York, Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Bonnie Castle Resort, Uncle Sam Boat Tours, Hargrave Custom Yachts and Kinney Drugs.
All proceeds from the show will benefit 1 World Foundation which is an international, non-profit charitable corporation comprised of volunteers from New York state, USA and Canada, sharing a common dedication to better lives for people with developmental disabilities.
For more information on the Sept. 23 event, call DPAO at 315-782-0044 or visit dpao.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.