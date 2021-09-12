Drake tunes in for the NFL

The “Certified Lover Boy” will giving his own play by play this football season.
Drake has signed on for a seasonal gig with ESPN as a music curator.
Riding the wave of success of his new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” the Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar will work closely with the sports network throughout the NFL season to deliver music to fans.
Drake, whose given name is Aubrey Drake Graham, will help curate the playlist that will be heard during certain “Monday Night Football” games, selecting music that the network said “encapsulates both the energy and mood” of the stadium. He will choose music from his own catalog as well as songs from artists he identifies.
The music selections will play during promo spots, pregame shows and live telecasts, with his first batch slated to air this week.
In a statement, ESPN’s vice president of sports marketing Emeka Ofodile commented: “Now we are here...the kickoff of the football season. And who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake, who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports.”
Diplo and DJ Khaled previously served as music curators for the network.
The history-making rapper is a major sports fan and is the official ambassador of his hometown NBA team, the Toronto Raptors.
